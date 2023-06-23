McHenry County reports increase in suspected fatal overdoses

The McHenry County Department of Health says they have noticed a significant increase in suspected fatal overdoses during a four-week period from May 12 to June 9.

The number of overdoses during this time was 2.5 times higher compared to the preceding four weeks. This rise aligns with an earlier report by the health department highlighting an increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses.

Although the exact cause of these deaths has yet to be confirmed, opioids, particularly fentanyl, are the leading cause of most overdose deaths in McHenry County, according to officials.

Fentanyl is increasingly being found in illicit drugs, sometimes mixed with substances like cocaine or methamphetamine, or pressed into counterfeit prescription drugs. Fentanyl is known for its high potency and danger.

The exact number of suspected overdose deaths is not being disclosed in an effort to protect privacy, health officials said.

Fentanyl test strips and Narcan are available for free from the following organizations: