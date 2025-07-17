Illinois man killed in officer-involved shooting caught on video asked deputies, 'You wanna die?'

The Brief The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office released video from an April 10 fatal shooting. Four deputies have been cleared to return to full duty after an independent investigation. The shooting happened after attempts to negotiate with an armed barricaded suspect failed.



The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video showing what led up to a fatal deputy-involved shooting earlier this year.

What we know:

On April 10, deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Briarwood Road in unincorporated Crystal Lake for reports of a domestic dispute around 4:23 p.m.

There, they found 46-year-old Darrick Lawrence allegedly armed with a rifle, who is heard on video saying, "You wanna die?" after deputies confronted him in a bedroom.

Deputies retreated but remained inside the home to convince Lawrence's father to go outside for his safety. During this time, Lawrence continued to make more threats.

"Get the (expletive) out of my house. Right now, or you're dead," he said.

Lawrence eventually fired shots, prompting deputies to exit the home and wait for SWAT officers.

The sheriff’s Hostage Negotiation Team spoke with Lawrence to try to get him out safely, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

After Lawrence was barricaded inside the home for about two hours, deputies say he opened a front window and fired shots at law enforcement. Four officers returned fire, striking him. He died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Video from the incident has been released by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say multiple firearms were recovered from the home, including a shotgun and rifle.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team (MIAT) conducted an independent investigation, which was reviewed by the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office. That investigation is now complete, and the four deputies involved have been cleared to return to full duty.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office released a statement following the conclusion of the investigation.

"The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to transparency and supporting our deputies, our community, and all those affected by this tragic incident."