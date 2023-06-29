McHenry County K9 praised for heroic capture of home invasion suspect

McHenry County Sheriff's deputies are commending the exceptional work of their dedicated K9 officer, Kylo.

During a recent incident involving a home invasion, Kylo played a crucial role in apprehending a suspect who had fled the scene on foot.

On June 19, Kylo was called to the area of Interstate 90 and mile mark 43.5 to search for Tryan D. Campbell, who was last seen heading soutbound and had an active felony warrant for home invasion.

With his remarkable tracking skills, Kylo after about 25 minutes successfully located the suspect through tall grass and woods hiding behind a fence.

Campbell was taken into custody without issue, police said.