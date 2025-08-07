McHenry man arrested on multiple child pornography charges, police say

The Brief Nicolas K. Riener, 24, of McHenry, was arrested on Aug. 6 after police received a tip about child pornography activity linked to a local resident. He was charged with multiple felonies, including seven counts of possession, two additional counts of possession, and five counts of reproducing or distributing child pornography. McHenry Police encourage the public to report information by contacting their Tip Line or Criminal Investigation Division.



A 24-year-old McHenry man has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts of possessing child pornography, according to police.

What we know:

Nicolas K. Riener was arrested Aug. 6 after the McHenry Police Department received a tip that a resident had been uploading and downloading child pornography.

NICOLAS K. RIENER

Riener is facing seven counts of possession of child pornography, two additional counts of possession of child pornography, and five counts of reproducing or distributing child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McHenry Police Tip Line at 815-363-2124 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599.