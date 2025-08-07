McHenry man arrested on multiple child pornography charges, police say
MCHENRY, Ill. - A 24-year-old McHenry man has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts of possessing child pornography, according to police.
What we know:
Nicolas K. Riener was arrested Aug. 6 after the McHenry Police Department received a tip that a resident had been uploading and downloading child pornography.
NICOLAS K. RIENER
Riener is facing seven counts of possession of child pornography, two additional counts of possession of child pornography, and five counts of reproducing or distributing child pornography.
Anyone with information is asked to call the McHenry Police Tip Line at 815-363-2124 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the McHenry Police Department.