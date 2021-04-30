McHenry Outdoor Theater reopens

Grab the kids and come on out to the McHenry Outdoor Theater. More than 200 cars visited Friday.

The McHenry Outdoor Theater is one of few permanent drive-in locations still operating in the Chicagoland area. Last year, they opened briefly with many restrictions in place. But on Friday, things felt a little more like normal.

At the outdoor theater, there is a new projector screen and fewer COVID-19 rules in place. Folks had their lawn chairs out and lots of snacks on hand.

For the most part, people were staying with their group, with many wearing masks as well. Masks are required at concession stands and when using the washroom.

The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. The theater will be back open on Saturday.