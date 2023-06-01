Second teen charged in McKinley Park shooting death

A second teenager has been charged in connection to a murder in McKinley Park last spring.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2000 block of West 35th Street on April 8, 2022.

The victim was later identified as Ryan Arliskas. He was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A 14-year-old boy was charged in his death in March of this year.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Chicago police originally said they were searching for three suspects. No additional information is available at this time.