Mega Millions jackpot reaches $820M — what to know

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $820 million for Tuesday's drawing.

Should someone win tonight, this would be the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot and eighth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Four Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more with Mega Millions this year.

There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the state and the Lottery also offers a convenient online channel at IllinoisLottery.com – or via its app.

Lottery officials offered three key pieces of advice for winners on what to do next:

Sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it somewhere safe

Seek professional financial and legal advice

Call the Lottery Player Hotline on 1-800-252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim the prize.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each. Players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m.