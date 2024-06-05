Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket worth $560M sold in Illinois

A winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth an estimated $560 million was sold in Illinois, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The ticket matched all six numbers from Tuesday night's drawing plus the gold Mega Ball 17. The winning numbers were 19, 37, 40, 63 and 69.

No details have been released on which Illinois store sold the jackpot-winning ticket.

Mega Millions officials said there were nearly a million other winning tickets sold in Tuesday's drawing. Two tickets sold in Maryland and California matched all five numbers to win the game's second-tier prize.

The overall odds of winning a Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24 and the odds of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 300,000,000.

In 2022, a Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois netted a $1.337 billion jackpot. It was purchased at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station at 885 East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.