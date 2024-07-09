Clemency hearing held for suburban woman convicted of killing toddler in 2009

The clemency hearing for Melissa Calusinski, a Carpentersville woman convicted of killing a toddler in 2009, was held on Tuesday.

Calusinski was found guilty of killing 16-month-old Benjamin Kingan at a Lincolnshire daycare. She was convicted after confessing to throwing the boy to the ground in frustration and was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

However, Calusinski later claimed that her videotaped confession was coerced. Her attorney, Kathleen Zellner, has been fighting for her freedom, arguing that X-rays show the images given to the defense at trial were manipulated.

Dozens of community members, family, and friends wrote letters on Calusinski’s behalf, which were provided at the hearing.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board will make a recommendation to Governor J.B. Pritzker, who will determine whether Calusinski will be pardoned.