Memorial Day Weekend Chicago weather forecast: Warmer Sunday, hot on Monday

Chicago's Memorial Day weekend weather forecast is shaping up to be a warm one.

The National Weather Service said that Sunday will be warmer with afternoon wind gusts near 40 mph. There is a chance of light rain in the northern counties. Sunday's highs will be in the 84° to 88° range.

Monday will still be breezy, though winds will not be as strong. Monday's highs will be 88° to 90°.

Tuesday's highs will be 89° to 92°, with a change of thunderstorms at night.