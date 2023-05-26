Memorial Day weekend travel rush takes off at Chicago airports

Summer means travel for more people and for many the season begins with Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, air travel is up, even if costs are up, too.

Chicago’s airports expect to have more than 1.56 million travelers between Thursday and Tuesday – a 7.7% increase over last year.

Two million Illinoisans will travel 50 miles or more from home. Most people prefer driving, and it shows in congestion on the roads.

At Midway International Airport, the weather was clear, there were no delays and travelers seemed care-free on Friday – what was supposed to be its busiest day.

O'Hare International Airport expected its most congested day on Thursday.

Air travelers are going south for pool weather and to international destinations. AAA reported international travel bookings are up 250% compared to last Memorial Day Weekend.

Across the U.S., AAA expects to see 42.3 million people traveling this weekend.

Both Chicago airports have discounts for active duty military every day.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.