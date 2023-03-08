Memorial services begin for slain Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso

Tears and tributes, as memorial services began on Wednesday for a Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their final respects.

It was truly a remarkable sight to see as the crowds lined up to honor Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

The married 32-year-old officer was remembered at a private visitation service held at Blake Lamb Funeral home in Oak Lawn.

Thousands were expected to make their way to Oak Lawn to pay their respects. Chicago police stood by all day showing their support for the family.

Vasquez-Lasso was fatally shot as he and other officers were responding to a domestic violence call in Gage Park.

An 18-year-old is charged with his murder.

Steven Montano and Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso

Those attending the visitation spoke with FOX 32 before heading in.

"It's devastating. We're still mourning the loss of Officer Ella French, and now this, not even two years later we're back again. This has to stop. We need to do more for our police officers and give them everything they need to fight the crime," said Alderwoman Silvana Tabares, 23rd Ward.

The service is open to the public and will go until 8 p.m.

On Thursday morning, there will be a private mass at St. Rita at 77th and Western. The burial will be private.