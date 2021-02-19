Men posing as utility workers burglarize Chicago homes

article

Chicago police are searching for men burglarizing homes by posing as utility workers.

The men allegedly burglarized several homes by ruse or force in January and February in Bridgeport, Chinatown and South Loop, Chicago police said.

In one incident, the men wore yellow safety vests and posed as utility workers to enter a home and steal items from inside, police said.

The robberies happened in the afternoon hours on:

Jan. 25 in the 300 block of West 24th Street;

Jan. 26 in the 2800 block of South Princeton Avenue;

Jan. 30 in the 200 block of West 24th Street; and

Feb. 12 in the 2500 block of South Hillock Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

They were seen in a black Chevy Equinox or a black Nissan Altima, police said. Police did not have a description of the suspects.