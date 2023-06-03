Men's Health Month: Near North Health offers free screenings, education, meals

June is National Men's Health Month and Chicago organizations are aiding in the celebration.

Non-profit Near North Health will be hosting Men's Health Fairs throughout the month beginning today.

On average, men live about five years less than their female counterparts. One in two men will develop cancer in their lifetime.

These health fairs will offer free health screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, hypertension, blood pressure, colon cancer, and HIV testing.

The organization will be giving away free food and there will be cooking demonstrations to encourage preparing healthy meals.

The fairs will also have free haircuts and giveaways.

Today's fair takes place at Komed Holman Health Center locate at 4259 S. Berkeley Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Full list of NNH Men's Health Fairs below: