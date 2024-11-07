How one Chicago hospital is eliminating barriers to boost men's mental health

The Brief Movember brings attention to men’s health issues, including mental health challenges that are often under-discussed. Dr. Michael Hanak highlights the stigma men face when seeking help, which is addressed through RUSH’s Collaborative Care Program that integrates mental health with primary care, reducing wait times significantly. The program has shown promising results, with patients experiencing a 40% reduction in depression symptoms after 12 weeks.



November is known as Movember, where men grow out their mustaches to raise awareness about men’s health issues. This month on Good Day Chicago, we’re going to address some of those issues, starting with men’s mental health.

"I think men in particular are challenged because there's still this element of masculinity," said Dr. Michael Hanak from RUSH University Medical Center. "Talking about this in some way diminishes your health or your standing or how people perceive you. But in fact, dealing with these issues is what will make you stronger in the end."

Hanak also said men are less likely to develop symptoms of depression, but they’re also less likely to seek help even if they know they need it.

One of the barriers is time. It can take months for someone to make an appointment to see a mental health specialist. RUSH has a Collaborative Care Program that cuts that wait time down to about a week, by combing mental health care with primary care.

"If you're accustomed to seeing this person for other needs, you have a kind of a more calm, trusting relationship," Hanak said. "It's easier to jump into these more difficult, sensitive topics with someone who you've met before, versus having to see someone straight out of the gate, having never seen them before, and then jump into these really sensitive topics."

There are 43 million people in the United States who are dealing with a mental health problem. Hanak said that number is actually underreported but wants men to know that they’re not alone and that many people are also dealing with these problems.

The Collaborative Care Program at RUSH is available for both men and women. Their research found patients who stick with this program for 12 weeks have seen their depression symptoms reduced by 40 percent.