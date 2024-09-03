Mercedes F1 pop-up shop coming to Chicago

The Brief The eight-time world championship Mercedes F1 team is bringing a traveling pop-up shop to Chicago. Key attractions include F1 simulators, a VIP VR garage tour, historic memorabilia, and exclusive merchandise. The pop-up shop will be open from Saturday, Sept. 7 to Monday, Sept. 30 at The Shops at North Bridge mall. Daily hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for Sundays (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).



Chicagoans will have the opportunity to experience the world of Formula 1 up close and personal as the eight-time world championship Mercedes F1 team brings its traveling pop-up shop to the city.

The pop-up shop will be open from Saturday, Sept. 7 to Monday, Sept. 30 at The Shops at North Bridge mall along The Magnificent Mile.

Fans can test their driving skills on F1 simulators, view historic memorabilia, and purchase exclusive team merchandise.

Highlights of the pop-up shop include:

F1 Simulators: Fans can see if they have what it takes to be the next Lewis Hamilton by trying their hand at the F1 simulators.

VIP VR Garage Tour: Guided by Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Toto Wolff, fans can take a virtual reality tour of the Mercedes F1 garage.

Historic Memorabilia: Race-worn overalls, boots, gloves, and a replica Lewis Hamilton helmet will be on display.

Exclusive Merchandise: Fans can purchase exclusive team merchandise and collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Sundays when it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.