Merrillville police sound alarm over surge in dog dumping cases

One northwest Indiana police department is raising the red flag when it comes to dogs being dumped by what they call "heartless" owners.

Officials say this is becoming a growing issue and for those doing it, it could result in criminal charges and fines.

Merillville police are warning the public that they are seeing a spike in stray dogs throughout the town. But they say they have also discovered that the majority of the dogs are being brought in from other surrounding cities and dumped.

Mary Ann Massa, the office manager for the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, says that in large part, this issue stems from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If they can't find a place, they will dump them, they will pull up in our parking lot and open the door and let them go, and we've seen that many times. This is what happens to our shelter, to Merrillville, Hobart, Munster, we're all full, we can't take it, and I will send them sheets of rescues to call, and they will say, 'I'm just going to put it out on the street,'" Massa said.

Merrillville police ask that if you see a dog being dumped to call the police. Do not approach the person doing it, but try to jot down their license plate number if you can.