Merrillville man charged with child molestation

A Merrillville man was charged Wednesday with molesting a child under the age of 14.

Joseph R. Eyer, 50, allegedly molested a child under 14 years old between July 2015 and December 2017 in Gary, Indiana, police said.

Eyer is facing three counts of child molestation, one count of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of sexual battery, according to police.

Joseph Eyer | Gary police

Merrillville police arrested Eyer at his residence Thursday.