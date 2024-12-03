Merrillville officers injured stopping wrong-way driver

The Brief Three Merrillville officers were injured while stopping a driver fleeing in the wrong lane on the Indiana Toll Road. The suspect, reportedly suicidal, was apprehended without injury, but no charges have been filed.



Three Merrillville police officers were injured Tuesday morning while stopping a driver who was allegedly attempting to harm himself and others by driving into oncoming traffic on the Indiana Toll Road.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of East 83rd Avenue around 8:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a stolen car driven by a suicidal subject, Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

The stolen vehicle was located on Broadway, but the driver refused to pull over, leading police on a chase north on Interstate 65, then onto the Indiana Toll Road. During the pursuit, the suspect drove westbound in the eastbound lanes.

"This wasn’t just a regular pursuit, this guy had intentions of hurting people and himself," Nuses said.

Three officers in separate patrol vehicles struck the suspect’s car, ending the chase without injury to the driver. However, all three officers were injured in the collision.

"Our officers are all in the hospital, with one sustaining a broken wrist," Town Council President Rick Bella said.

The suspect was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed yet.