Metra extends $10 All-Day Pass through September

Metra announced Tuesday that it will continue to offer its $10 All-Day Pass through the month of September as riders return to the office.

The All-Day Pass costs less than two one-way fares and is good for unlimited rides on all Metra lines until 3 a.m. the next morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The pass was introduced on June 1 as an affordable fare option for riders during COVID-19 and is currently used by about a third of Metra riders.

Metra riders are encouraged to use the Ventra app for all fare purchases. All-Day Passes purchased in the app expire after seven days.

Customers can also buy the pass with cash or credit from an agent, or with cash on the train. However, customers will be charged an extra $5 fee from conductors if they board at a station where they could have purchased the pass from an agent.

Paper passes are good only for the day they are sold.