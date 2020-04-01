Metra conductor tests positive for COVID-19

article

A conductor who works on the Metra SouthWest Service Line has tested positive for COVID-19, the commuter rail service announced Wednesday.

The employee has been home since becoming sick March 25, Metra said in a statement.

“Other employees who had direct contact with that conductor have been self-isolating since that date, and all cars currently in use on the line have been cleaned and disinfected,” Metra said.

Earlier this week, three other Metra field workers tested positive for the disease, Metra said. Those workers don’t have contact with the public, and have been self-isolating since March 20.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority, and we will continue to do everything we can to protect them while still maintaining service for those who need it,” Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said in the statement.

