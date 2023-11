Metra debuts holiday trains Friday, bringing festive spirit to Chicago area commutes

It's like a holiday party on tracks! Metra is decking out its trains with holiday vibes to sprinkle some festive cheer throughout the Chicago area.

Beginning Friday, Metra officials said trains will be adorned inside and out with twinkling red and green lights, playing your favorite holiday tunes.

The jolly trains will be making their rounds on most lines during the holiday season, giving riders a little gift in the form of seasonal spirit during their daily commute.

The trains were originally decorated for special holiday rides with Santa and Mrs. Claus in December. While tickets for those events already sold out, the transit agency decided to keep the cheerful trains in regular service so everyone can get in on the holiday fun.

Metra diesel locomotive decorated with holiday lights at the Western Avenue Yard (Metra)

"This is just our way of infusing the daily commute with the holiday spirit. We hope our customers enjoy these trains and have a happy and safe holiday season," said Metra CEO Jim Derwinski.

The regularly scheduled trains outlined below will showcase the special decorations, starting as early as Friday, Nov. 17. Please be aware that these schedules are subject to change, and Metra will provide updates accordingly.

The decorated trains will begin their regular service on the following schedule, starting as early as Friday.

Metra Holiday Train Schedule

BNSF (beginning Monday, Dec. 4)

Train 1220, the 7:26 a.m. arrival at Union Station

Train 1227, the 11:33 a.m. departure from Union Station

Train 1260, the 2:16 p.m. arrival at Union Station

Train 1233, the 2:33 p.m. departure from Union Station

Train 1273, the 5:40 p.m. departure from Union Station

Milwaukee District North

Friday, Nov. 17 - Train 2121, the 2:35 p.m. departure from Union Station

Monday, Nov. 20 - Train 2128, the 10:22 a.m. arrival at Union Station

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - Train 2120, the 8:37 a.m. arrival at Union Station

Tuesday, Nov. 28 - Train 2121, the 2:35 p.m. departure from Union Station

Wednesday, Nov. 29 - Train 2128, the 10:22 a.m. arrival at Union Station

Thursday, Nov. 30 - Trains 2133, the 4:45 p.m. departure from Union Station, and 2134, the 1:22 p.m. arrival at Union Station

Friday, Dec. 1 - Train 2118, the 8:30 a.m. arrival at Union Station

Milwaukee District West

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - Train 2205, the 7:30 a.m. departure from Union Station

Monday, Nov. 27 - Train 2218, the 8:24 a.m. arrival at Union Station

Friday, Dec. 1 - Train 2217, the 12:30 p.m. departure from Union Station

Monday, Dec. 4 - Train 2208, the 7:20 a.m. arrival at Union Station

North Central Service

Monday, Nov. 20 - Train 107, the 3:25 p.m. departure from Union Station

Monday, Nov. 27 - Train 105, the 1:25 p.m. departure from Union Station

Tuesday, Nov. 28 - Train 105, the 1:25 p.m. departure from Union Station

Wednesday, Nov. 29 - Train 113, the 5:01 p.m. departure from Union Station

Metra Electric (beginning Monday, Nov. 20)

Weekday Inbound to Millennium - Trains 304 (7:21 a.m. arrival); 314 (9:17 a.m. arrival); 218 (1:10 p.m. arrival); 132 (5:51 p.m. arrival), 142 (9 p.m. arrival); and 148 (11:58 p.m. arrival)

Weekday Outbound from Millennium - Trains 311 (7:45 p.m. departure), 219 (11 a.m. departure), 127 (3:20 p.m. departure), 709 (6:12 p.m. departure) and 147 (9:30 p.m. departure)

Weekend Inbound to Millennium - Trains 8022 (7:21 a.m. arrival); 806 (849 a.m. arrival); 8308* (9:16 a.m. arrival); 8312* (11:16 a.m. arrival); 814 (12:49 a.m. arrival); 816* (1:43 p.m. arrival); 820* (3:43 p.m. arrival); 822 (4:49 p.m. arrival); 8324* (5:16 p.m. arrival); 8328* (7:16 p.m. arrival); 830 (8:49 p.m. arrival); and 838 (12:49 a.m. arrival)

Weekend Outbound from Millennium - Trains 101 (4:50 a.m. departure); 803 6:10 a.m. departure); 8307* (7:40 a.m. departure); 8311* (9:40 a.m. departure); 811 (10:10 a.m. departure); 815 (12:10 p.m. departure); 819 (2:10 p.m. departure); 8323* (3:40 p.m. departure); 827 6:10 p.m. departure); 8327* (5:40 p.m. departure); and 835 (10:10 p.m. departure)

Saturdays Only*

Rock Island Line

Monday, Nov. 20 - Trains 619 (3:25 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 630 (5:16 p.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); and 627 (5:40 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station).

Then holiday trains operate (other than on Thanksgiving) as follows:

Nov. 21 – Dec. 1 - Trains 602 (6:45 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station, 6:47 a.m. beginning Nov. 27); 403 (7:10 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 414 (9:45 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 619 (3:25 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 630 (5:16 p.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); and 627 (5:40 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station)

Dec. 4 – 8 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday - Trains 604 (7:16 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 405 (7:55 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 416 (10:40 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 611 (11:25 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 622 (1:16 p.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 701 (3:55 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); (6:24 p.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 631 (6:40 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); Tuesday and Thursday - Trains 606 (7:45 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station, 7:46 a.m. beginning Nov. 27); 605 (8:25 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 614 (10:16 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 625 (5:10 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station)

Dec. 11 – 15 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday - Trains 600 (6:06 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 401 (6:25 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 412 (9:10 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 609 (10:25 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 620 (12:16 p.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station 12:16 p.m.); 629 (6:10 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); Tuesday and Thursday - Trains 608 (8:16 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 407 (8:55 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 418 (11:40 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 615 (1:25 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 626 (3:19 p.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station 3:16 p.m. beginning Nov. 27); 623 (4:40 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station)

Dec. 18 – 22 - Trains 602 (6:45 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station 6:47 a.m. beginning Nov. 27); 403 (7:10 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 414, (9:45 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 619 (3:25 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 630 (5:16 p.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); and 627 (5:40 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station)

Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 Monday Wednesday and Friday - Trains 604 (7:16 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 405 (7:55 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 416 (10:40 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 611 (11:25 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 622 (1:16 p.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 701 (3:55 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 432 (6:24 p.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 631 (6:40 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); Tuesday and Thursday - Trains 606 (7:46 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 605 (8:25 a.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station); 614 (10:16 a.m. arrival at LaSalle Street Station); 625 (5:10 p.m. departure from LaSalle Street Station)

Union Pacific North

Monday, Nov. 20 - Trains 343 (3:32 departure from Ogilvie); 358 (6:23 arrival at Ogilvie); 367 (7:32 p.m. departure from Ogilvie; and 370 (10:23 p.m. arrival at Ogilvie)

Tuesday, Nov. 21 - Trains 311 (7:32 a.m. departure from Ogilvie) and 320 (9:23 a.m. arrival at Ogilvie)

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - Trains 371 (9:32 p.m. departure from Ogilvie) and 374 (12:23 a.m. arrival at Ogilvie)

Union Pacific Northwest

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - Trains 627 (12:35 p.m. departure from Ogilvie); 654 (4:10 p.m. arrival at Ogilvie); 645 4:35 p.m. departure from Ogilvie;) and 666 (7:29 p.m. arrival at Ogilvie)

Friday, Nov. 24 - Trains 607 (6 a.m. departure from Ogilvie) and 638 (9:13 a.m. arrival at Ogilvie)

Union Pacific West