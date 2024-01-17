Delays expected on Metra MD-N line near Union Station due to signal problem

Metra MD-N trains were temporarily stopped in both directions Wednesday morning near Chicago's Union Station due to Amtrak signal problems.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted due to a signal issue around 7 a.m. Metra officials said the service was restored around 20 minutes later.

Trains may be operating with delays of up to 25 minutes.

Check Metra's website for real-time service updates.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.