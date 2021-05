Metra's ridership is slowly starting to make a comeback.

Ridership has increased by 2% since April 21st.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Metra reached just over 36,000 passenger trips on Tuesday. That number is still low, but it's up from what it was at this time last year.

Advertisement

Metra plans to ramp up service on several lines ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.