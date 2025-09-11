Mexican Independence Day celebration in Chicago: Everything you need to know

Chicago will celebrate Mexican Independence Day from Sept. 12 -16. Along with cultural events and neighborhood gatherings, city officials are urging residents to plan ahead and stay alert.

What we know:

Chicago will host multiple events across the city in honor of Mexican Independence Day, including the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village and the El Grito 5K Family Run/Walk.

Safety and Security

Officials are reminding Chicagoans to be respectful of neighborhoods, expect traffic delays and potential street closures and to call 9-1-1 if suspicious activity is spotted.

Downtown traffic plan

Drivers heading into the Loop should prepare for delays. In extreme cases, access to the Central Business District may be limited, with access given with proof of residency, work ID or event reservations.

Potential downtown access points include:

Chicago/Green

Halsted/Washington

Halsted/Madison

Halsted/Jackson

Division/LaSalle

Roosevelt/Canal

Taylor/Desplaines

18th/State

18th/Michigan

18th/Indiana

Pedestrians will not be affected by these restrictions.

What you can do:

The city strongly encourages festivalgoers to use CTA or Metra to avoid congestion. Street closures will be in place around event sites, including several near Broadway in Lakeview.

For more information, visit Chicago.gov/OEMC.