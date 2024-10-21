Michael Madigan's corruption trial begins with harsh opening statements from prosecutors

The Brief Opening statements began in the federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Prosecutors called Madigan's actions a "racket" of public office corruption spanning years. Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain face 23 federal charges, including racketeering and bribery.



The federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan officially kicked off Monday with prosecutors delivering sharp opening statements, painting the long-time political leader as deeply corrupt.

After nearly a week of jury selection, the final alternate juror was seated in the afternoon, allowing the trial, which is expected to last 11 weeks, to begin.

Madigan, who held the reins of Illinois politics for decades, faces 23 federal charges of racketeering, bribery, wire fraud, and extortion alongside his longtime ally, Michael McClain.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker wasted no time in outlining the government’s case against Madigan.

"This is a case about corruption at the highest levels of state government," she told the jury, describing how Madigan allegedly abused his positions of power—including his roles as House Speaker, head of the Illinois Democratic Party, and leader of Chicago’s 13th Ward.

"From 2011 to 2019, Madigan abused his power and used the organizations he led to a pattern of corruption over and over again," Streicker said, as she outlined the government's plan to present five instances where Madigan allegedly traded political influence for personal benefits. "This was the defendant’s racket, the corruption of public office for private gain."

The defense, led by attorney Tom Breen, began their response later in the afternoon.

Also present in the courtroom was Lisa Madigan, former Illinois Attorney General and daughter of Michael Madigan.