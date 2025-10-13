Michael Madigan begins seven-year prison term today after bribery conviction

The Brief Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is reporting to prison today to begin a more than seven-year sentence for corruption. He was convicted of using his political power to benefit ComEd in exchange for jobs and favors. A judge denied his request to remain free during his appeal.



Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is scheduled to report to federal prison today to begin serving a sentence of more than seven years for corruption.

What we know:

Madigan, 83, once the most powerful Democrat in Illinois politics, was convicted earlier this year on 10 counts of bribery, conspiracy, and wire fraud for using his political influence to benefit utility giant Commonwealth Edison.

Prosecutors said Madigan helped ensure passage of legislation favorable to ComEd in exchange for kickbacks, jobs, and contracts for his political allies.

A federal judge ordered Madigan to pay $2.5 million in restitution and denied his request to remain free during the appeal process, ruling in August that he must surrender by 2 p.m. on Oct. 13. It's not clear where Madigan will serve his sentence.

The jury in Madigan’s trial could not reach a verdict on six counts, including a racketeering conspiracy charge, and acquitted him on seven others.

Dig deeper:

Madigan’s downfall marked a stunning end to a political career that spanned five decades. He served nearly 40 years as speaker of the Illinois House — the longest tenure of any state legislative leader in U.S. history — and more than two decades as chair of the Illinois Democratic Party, where he wielded immense power over state government and elections.