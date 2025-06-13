Ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan faces sentencing after bribery conviction

The Brief Michael Madigan, the once-powerful speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, is facing sentencing after being convicted of federal bribery charges. Prosecutors recommended he be sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined $1.5 million. Madigan's attorneys asked that he receive five years of probation and community service.



Michael Madigan, the once-powerful speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, is expected to be sentenced on Friday following his conviction on bribery and conspiracy charges earlier this year.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors have recommended that he be sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and fined $1.5 million.

Madigan's attorneys called that recommendation "draconian" – and asked that he be given five years' probation, community service, and a "reasonable" fine. His attorneys argued the government's recommendation would essentially be a life sentence for the 83-year-old.

In February, a jury found Madigan guilty on 10 of 23 counts, including bribery and wire fraud.

The backstory:

The former speaker, arguably the most powerful politician in Illinois at one point, was accused of using his role leading the state House and heading the state Democratic Party to enrich himself and his allies by securing jobs, contracts, and other financial benefits.

Madigan served for 50 years in the Illinois General Assembly and represented a district on Chicago's Southwest Side.

He served as speaker for all but two years between 1983 and 2021, when he was forced out by fellow Democratic members amid the federal investigation that ultimately led to his corruption conviction. He resigned his seat in the House in 2021.

Madigan was the longest-serving legislative leader in the history of the U.S.

Madigan also led the Democratic Party of Illinois as chair from 1988 until he resigned that post in 2021. As the party chair, he had influence over where the party would allocate its financial resources for elections.

Illinois Republicans often portrayed Madigan as a corrupt kingmaker in state politics and attempted to tie many Democratic candidates to him.

During much of his career, Madigan was also a property tax attorney and worked in his successful private practice.