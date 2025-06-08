Ex-Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan's attorneys ask for no prison time for bribery conviction

The Brief Lawyers for ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan are asking that he not be sent to prison for his bribery conviction. Federal prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of more than 12 years and a $15 million fine. Earlier this year, a jury found Madigan guilty on 10 of 23 counts, including bribery and wire fraud.



Attorneys for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan are asking that he not be given a prison sentence after he was convicted of bribery and conspiracy earlier this year.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors have already called for sentencing Madigan to more than 12 years in prison, which his lawyers called "draconian," in a new court filing.

Madigan's attorneys argued it would essentially be a life sentence for the 83-year-old.

Instead, they’re asking that Madigan be sentenced to five years’ probation, including one year of home detention, community service, and a "reasonable" fine.

Prosecutors said they’re also seeking a $15 million fine from Madigan.

"Madigan was in a special position of trust and responsibility to the public. Yet he deprived all residents of Illinois of honest government and eroded the public’s trust," prosecutors wrote in their memo."

Earlier this year, a jury found Madigan guilty on 10 of 23 counts, including bribery and wire fraud.

The former speaker, arguably the most powerful politician in Illinois at one point, was accused of using his role leading the state House and heading the state Democratic Party to enrich himself and his allies by securing jobs, contracts, and other financial benefits.

What's next:

Madigan's sentencing is scheduled for this Friday.