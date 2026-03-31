Man charged in attempted sexual assault of woman near downtown Chicago parking garage

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The Brief A 45-year-old man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 20-year-old woman on North Michigan Avenue. During the attack, the suspect also reportedly battered a 65-year-old woman who tried to intervene. Police arrested the suspect about an hour later, and he now faces multiple felony charges including aggravated criminal sexual abuse.



A Crystal Lake man faces multiple felony charges following an attempted sexual assault of a woman and the battery of a bystander on Michigan Avenue Monday morning.

Garland Benton, 45, was arrested by officers at 7:34 a.m. on Monday in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue, approximately one hour after the alleged attack.

The backstory:

Benton battered and sexually abused a 20-year-old woman in the first block of North Michigan Avenue, near the Millennium Park garage, according to police.

A 65-year-old woman attempted to intervene during the incident and was pushed by Benton, who fled the scene.

Benton was charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm, aggravated criminal sexual abuse causing bodily harm and counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

Dig deeper:

Benton has been arrested in Chicago a dozen times since 2014, including on charges of aggravated assault and retail theft.

What's next:

Benton is scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday.