Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Will County
5
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Frost Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, La Porte County

Michigan man wins $1 million lotto prize after winning $5,000 the week before

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Mi
FOX 13 News
article

Photo: Michigan Lottery, forefront; Doug Jones/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images, background)

JACKSON, Mich. - Some guys have all the luck.

The Michigan Lottery says a 24-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $1 million from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station -- just days after he won $5,000 the week before.

“I had won $5,000 on a Super Bonus Cashword ticket last week, and I was still feeling pretty lucky,” the man told lottery officials. “Later that night, I bought a couple Ruby Mine tickets and hit $1 million!”

RELATED: Woman remarries husband with dementia after he forgot about first nuptials

Lotto officials said the winner chose to take a lump-sum payment of $634,000.

He told them he plans on buying a new car and a new home, and will then share his winnings with his parents.