Michigan professor weighs in on Alex Bennett’s viral videos of talking to her baby like an adult

The Brief Alex Bennett’s viral parenting videos—where she speaks to her baby in an adult tone—have sparked debate about whether skipping "baby talk" is helpful or harmful. Michigan State professor Dr. Claire Vallotton explains that "parentese," or baby talk, is scientifically proven to support early language development through tone, repetition, and interaction. While adult-style conversation isn’t wrong, experts stress that meaningful engagement, slower speech, and responding to a child’s interests are what truly build vocabulary and communication skills.



A growing number of parenting influencers are sharing videos of themselves speaking to their babies in adult tones, skipping the high-pitched "baby talk" in favor of full sentences and advanced vocabulary.

One mom influencer, Alex Bennett, has gone viral for her articulate conversations with her young daughter, and the internet has questions.

To better understand the impact of this trend, experts are weighing in on how different styles of communication affect child development.

Among them is Dr. Claire Vallotton, a professor and researcher at Michigan State University who specializes in early childhood language development.

According to Vallotton, "baby talk," more formally known as "parentese," isn’t just adorable. It’s backed by science.

Infants are neurologically tuned to respond to exaggerated intonation, slower speech patterns, and repetition.

These vocal cues help grab their attention, engage them in interaction, and lay the foundation for learning language and the rhythms of conversation.

Babies train us

What we know:

Vallotton explains that parentese is not something parents need to be taught.

Rather, it happens instinctively across cultures. The way adults naturally slow down their speech, emphasize key words, and use a sing-song tone actually mirrors what babies need to develop their understanding of language.

This intuitive adjustment not only strengthens the parent-child bond but teaches babies how communication works — from taking turns in conversation to recognizing sounds.

As babies grow and begin pointing or vocalizing, their interests shift, and so should a parent’s speech strategy.

Focusing on what the child is pointing at and using clear, simple language to label and describe those objects helps strengthen vocabulary.

From there, parents can gradually begin to introduce more complex sentence structures, repeating what the child says and expanding on it in a way that reinforces comprehension and introduces new grammar.

Is it OK for parents to talk "adult?"

Dig deeper:

While traditional baby talk is effective, speaking to a baby with adult language isn’t inherently wrong — as long as parents maintain developmentally appropriate interactions.

Vallotton emphasizes that even when adult topics or vocabulary are used, what matters most is the engagement: pausing for responses, making eye contact, and matching speech to what the child is interested in.

However, babies won’t necessarily absorb advanced vocabulary just by hearing it; they learn best from clear, repeated language focused on their immediate interests.

As toddlers mature into preschoolers, they’ll often signal when it’s time to shift from simplified speech to more natural adult conversation.

Vallotton recalls a moment when her own daughter, at just two and a half years old, asked her to stop the repeat-and-expand technique. It was a sign the child was ready for more autonomy in conversation — and a valuable reminder that kids often lead the way in their own development.

Tech Distractions and Missed Moments

Big picture view:

While the focus often lands on how much screen time children have, Vallotton points out that adult screen time may be just as damaging.

With phones constantly in hand, parents often miss crucial opportunities for engagement.

Those moments of back-and-forth interaction — whether it’s reading books, singing songs, or simply talking — are essential to language development and emotional connection.

Vallotton encourages families to create designated tech-free time each day, allowing for undistracted bonding and meaningful conversation.

Whether it’s through bedtime stories, looking at family photos, or simply asking open-ended questions, the goal is to give children a chance to explore language at their own pace.

Reading to children remains one of the most beneficial habits for language development, but Vallotton stresses that everyday storytelling, music, and casual conversation can be just as impactful.

Parents should feel empowered to use all forms of communication, even silly songs or made-up stories, to spark learning.

What matters most is connection: slowing down, tuning in, and talking with, not just at, children.