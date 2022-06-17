Middle schooler brought loaded handgun to Evanston youth camp: police

A juvenile was taken into custody Friday morning after he told staff at a youth camp in Evanston that he had a handgun.

At about 8:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to Evanston Township High School for a call of a recovered handgun.

During an investigation, officers discovered that a male middle school aged youth camp attendee alerted camp staff that he had a handgun in his possession.

Camp staff took possession of the gun, and alerted police, officials said.

Officers then took possession of the gun, and discovered the gun was loaded.

The juvenile was transported to the Evanston Police Department.

Officers determined that the juvenile brought the gun to the camp to show his friends, and police believe the juvenile did not intend to harm anyone.

Police are unsure why he told staff that he had the gun, or where he got the gun from.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5050 or Text-A-Tip to CRIME (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.