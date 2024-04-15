Migrant among 2 charged with stealing from DuPage County businesses

article

A Venezuelan migrant and a Chicago mother were charged with stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise in separate burglaries at two businesses in DuPage County.

On Dec. 12, Jennifer Adams, 31, allegedly entered an Ulta Beauty store in Wheaton with her two children and stole more than $300 worth of fragrances, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office. Adams used her children to help steal products from the store, according to the criminal complaint.

An arrest warrant was issued for Adams on March 11 and she was taken into custody Friday. Adams, of Chicago, was charged with burglary, retail theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all felonies.

"What I find particularly troubling in the case against Ms. Adams is the allegation that she enlisted her two minor children to assist her in her criminal activity," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berling. "Contrary to popular belief, retail theft is not a victimless crime and results in lost profits for business owners, lost wages for employees and higher prices for consumers."

Around 4:34 p.m on Saturday, Diaz Castillo stole over $3000 in Hugo Boss pants from a Macy's department store in Oak Brook, officials said. He was arrested after leaving the store. Diaz Castillo was charged with one count of burglary and retail theft.

Adams is due in court on May 6 while Castillo Diaz's next court appearance is scheduled for May 13.