Texas officials send migrants to Chicago on private plane, mayor's office says

Texas officials chartered a private plane to fly migrants to Chicago on Tuesday night, according to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office.

Police at O'Hare Airport were told a private plane chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management landed and left approximately 100 asylum seekers at Signature Flight.

The mayor's office says this is the first time a private plane has been chartered to fly migrants into Chicago.

Two unidentified individuals who flew with the plane reportedly fled Signature Flight and left the scene in an Uber before police arrived, according to a statement from the City of Chicago.

The flight originated from El Paso, Texas.

This comes after Mayor Johnson announced he would be implementing harsher penalties for bus drivers who do not follow proper guidelines when arriving in Chicago.

On Monday, Mayor Johnson blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his handling of the situation.

"They’re just dropping off people anywhere, do you understand how raggedy and how evil that is? You’re just going to put people on a bus and just take them somewhere and drop them off in the middle of the night, and then you want to hold us accountable for something that’s happening at the border? It’s sickening," Johnson said.

The mayor's spokesperson says their office is working to find shelter space for the hundreds of migrants currently staying at O'Hare.

Meanwhile, the Pilsen community will come together Wednesday night to remember 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero. He was living at a shelter on Halsted in Pilsen when officials say he suffered a medical emergency on Sunday and died at the hospital.

The child's autopsy is still pending.

His death has raised concerns among community members over migrants' access to healthcare while staying in shelters.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 14,094 new arrivals in 27 active shelters across the city. About 300 migrants were awaiting placement, with 18 waiting at CPD districts, and 296 at O’Hare and Midway.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office sent this statement in regard to the private migrant flight.

"Because Mayor Johnson is failing to live up to his city's ‘Welcoming City’ ordinance by targeting migrant buses from Texas, we are expanding our operation to include flights to Chicago, like the Biden Administration has been doing across the country. Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission in April 2022 to provide support to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities as the Biden Administration leaves thousands of migrants in their towns. Until President Biden steps up and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue taking historic action to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis."