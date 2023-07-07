Migrants leave Chicago police station as COPA investigates alleged sexual relations between officers, migrant

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating allegations of improper sexual contact between Chicago police officers and migrants.

The migrants, who were housed at a West Side police station, have now been relocated as part of the investigation.

Video footage from Friday captured the migrants boarding two school buses, carrying all their belongings, before departing the police station. Alderwoman Monique Scott confirmed that the relocation was planned until the investigation concludes.

COPA received the allegations on Thursday, indicating that multiple officers, reportedly four from the 10th District, were involved in sexual misconduct with one of the migrants.

Both COPA and the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Internal Affairs are conducting separate investigations into the matter.

Alderwoman Scott emphasized the need for more details while allowing the internal investigations to proceed.

"It's a bad situation. And you don't want to make accusations, and you don't want to downplay one or the other. And so until they allow the internal Bureau of Investigations to do their job, and COPA, let's wait for the results and pray that everything is in good standing," said Ald. Scott.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office issued a statement acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations and reaffirming the city's commitment to the well-being of all residents and newcomers.

"The Johnson administration remains intensely focused on the deeply troubling allegations of sexual misconduct by a Chicago Police Department officer against a minor new arrival, and other allegations of sexual misconduct in the Chicago Police Department’s 10th District," the statement said. "The administration is also in the process of relocating all new arrivals from District 10 today in accordance with its ongoing strategy of moving asylum seekers out of all Chicago police stations. New arrivals are being moved to temporary shelters in current operation, with full relocation to be completed by tomorrow morning."

Representative Chuy Garcia expressed concern for the migrants, emphasizing that they came seeking safety and stability.

"Police officers are sworn to protect our communities, not engage in illegal sexual conduct with teenagers and others in their care," he said.

The exact location of the migrants' new housing situation remains unclear, but approximately 40 individuals have been relocated from the West Side police station.