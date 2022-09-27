Mike Myers talks about new star-studded film 'Amsterdam'

It may very well be one of the greatest casts ever assembled for a movie – "Amsterdam" sports an all-star who’s who of Oscar winners, pop stars and comedy legends, including funny man Mike Myers.

Myers stars alongside the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift in the new movie – playing the kind of suspicious character who’s known for coming to you for a favor.

The SNL alum spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the biggest favor that’s ever been asked of him – when someone made him the prize of a raffle…without telling him.

"Somebody entered me into a contest and didn’t tell me," laughed Myers. "I was watching the hockey game. I had to go shave, I had a beard. Get good clothes."

"But I did it!" he exclaimed.

"Amsterdam" hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 7.