Milka Carmona: Chicago girl, 16, reported missing from North Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Milka Carmona was last contacted on June 25, 2023. She's reported missing from the 2600 block of W. Farwell Ave. in the city's West Ridge neighborhood.

She's described as a white girl, with blonde hair and brown eyes, weighing 100 pounds and standing 5-feet tall. She also has a lightning bolt tattoo under her right ear.

Milka Carmona | CPD

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.