Miracle Powell: Chicago police looking for 15-year-old girl who's been missing for more than a week

Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park neighborhood for more than a week.

Miracle Powell was last seen on Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m. by family members.

She is African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5'3" and 120 pounds.

If you have information about Miracle Powell's location, call Chicago police at (312)747-8330.