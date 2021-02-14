Missing: 15-year-old girl last seen on Chicago's West Side

article

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Marsha Tate was last seen Sunday and is missing from the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is known to visit the 4100 block of West Roosevelt Road and libraries near her home, police said.

She is 5-foot-4, 180 pounds with black hair in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy-colored coat or a pink jacket with black pants. She may be carrying a blue or grey purse and a small peach-colored backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Four SVU detectives at 312-746-8255.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP