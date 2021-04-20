Missing 19-year-old man last seen in Roseland

article

A 19-year-old man who was reported missing was last seen in Roseland on the Far South Side, police said.

Karagan Hickman, who is disabled, was last seen Monday near the 11300 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Hickman was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with an orange design and black pajama pants, police said.

He recently moved to Chicago and doesn’t know his whereabouts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.