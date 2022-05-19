Missing 85-year-old man last seen driving in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen driving in Chicago.
Jame Dove was last seen Tuesday in a 2019 gray Chrysler 300 with an Illinois license plate of BE63507, according to a CPD missing person alert.
He is 5-foot-7, 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Dove was last seen wearing a pair of black cowboy boots.
Dove may be disoriented or confused.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.