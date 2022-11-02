Missing a bicycle in this Chicago suburb? You have two weeks to claim it

If your bicycle went missing in or around Lisle, you have two weeks to claim it.

Lisle police said they have had more than 50 unclaimed bikes for more than six months, and any police reports linked to them have been closed.

If the owners don't come forward, the bikes will be given to a non-profit organization that fixes bikes and provides them to people in need.

To claim your bike, you'll need to contact Lisle Police.

