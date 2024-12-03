Missing boy, 10, last seen leaving school on Tuesday: police

article

UPDATE via Summit police: "Chicago police were able to confirm that the child had boarded a Pace bus and has the bus information. Thank you for your cooperation and concern."

CHICAGO — Summit police posted an alert on Tuesday saying they are assisting Chicago police in searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The boy, whose name is Terrell, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. leaving school at 65th and Oak Park, walking westbound.

According to police, Terrell was wearing a black and blue coat, black pants and a black Minecraft bookbag.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.