Missing Chicago man Drew Griffin hasn't been seen since December

Chicago police said Sunday they are looking for a missing man named Drew Griffin who has not been seen since December.

Griffin, 36, is missing from South Greenwood Avenue in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. He was last seen on West 64th Street on December 27.

Griffin is Black, with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Chicago police said that Griffin might need medical attention.

If you have information about Drew Griffin, call Chicago police at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

