Missing Chicago man, Mark Brown Jr., last seen in February

The Chicago Police Department is asking the community for help with locating a missing 34-year-old Park Manor man.

Police said Mark Brown Jr., also known as Markeyy and Key Key, was last seen by family members on Feb. 27.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police said he has a large tattoo on the right side of his face. Brown is about 6-feet tall, weighs around 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact area one detectives at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.