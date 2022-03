Chicago woman Ashier Peavy has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen in Rogers Park, police said.

Peavy, 51, is 5'7" tall and 300 pounds. She is Black, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on North Ridge near West Devon.

If you have information about Peavy, call police at 312-744-8266.

