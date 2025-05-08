Woman, 18, reported missing from Lincoln Square

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

18-year-old missing from Chicago's North Side

The backstory:

Aiyana Potack, 18, was last seen in the 2500 block of West Leland Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Potack is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Potack's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266 or call 911.

No further information was provided.