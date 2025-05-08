Woman, 18, reported missing from Lincoln Square
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.
Aiyana Potack, 18, was last seen in the 2500 block of West Leland Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Potack is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Potack's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266 or call 911.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this story came from a CPD missing person alert.