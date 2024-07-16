6-year-old's body pulled from water after boy went missing in Kankakee River

The body of a young child who was reported missing in the Kankakee River on Tuesday has been pulled from the water.

SkyFOX was over the scene this afternoon where officers could be seen searching near Cobb Boulevard, which is just south of the Kankakee downtown area.

The circumstances of how the child got into the water are not currently known. His family has identified the boy, but at this time we are not releasing his name.

The Kankakee River is swollen from recent storm activity, which complicated rescue efforts.

Emergency personnel from Kankakee and Minooka were at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. No further information was immediately available.