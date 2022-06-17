Missing Franklin woman's disappearance now a homicide, police say

The disappearance of a Franklin woman is now being investigated as a homicide. Police confirmed Friday, June 17 that two persons of interest have been identified.

Sandra Eckert, 70, was last seen at her home on March 26, 2021. Police said both persons of interest were known to her.

Eckert's car, a gray 2005 Dodge Stratus, was also reported missing. The vehicle was spotted by Muskego police at 3 a.m. on March 27, 2021 – but at that time, Eckert was not known to be missing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In 2021, police said Eckert's known cellphone, social media accounts and bank accounts had all been inactive since she was reported missing.